While it’s not even officially fall yet, it’s never too early to start preparing for holiday travel. Here are some ingenious gadgets to get you through the busiest travel season of the year.
Riemot Travel Cup Holder
Beverage carrier that attaches to your luggage
Stay hands-free while walking to your next destination
Holds 2 beverages at once
Fits 8 – 24oz cups
Store your coffee, phone, water, tickets, etc!
Puffer Hug
Great for all travel, outdoor events, morning walks, chilly offices, & more
Durable puffer outside meets super soft fleece inside
Oversized pockets for your hands, phone, keys, & more
Wear it as a stylish scarf or draped under your outerwear
Packs down for easy travel
GoSun Cooler
Be prepared for any road trip adventure this holiday season be prepared with GoSun’s Chillest Cooler!
No ice is needed to keep your food and drinks cold!
The GoSun Chillest Cooler runs off solar power and has just about every cooler dream list must-have and more covered when it comes to what it offers. It’s your fridge on wheels.
Chillest cools food/drinks using 12V, AC or Solar.
Dual Zone 45 Liter
Control temps in either zone right with a range from -4°F to 68°F (-20°C to 20°C)