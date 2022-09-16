GoSun Cooler

Be prepared for any road trip adventure this holiday season be prepared with GoSun’s Chillest Cooler!

No ice is needed to keep your food and drinks cold!

The GoSun Chillest Cooler runs off solar power and has just about every cooler dream list must-have and more covered when it comes to what it offers. It’s your fridge on wheels.

Chillest cools food/drinks using 12V, AC or Solar.

Dual Zone 45 Liter

Control temps in either zone right with a range from -4°F to 68°F (-20°C to 20°C)