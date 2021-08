FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) - A 55-year-old man was sentenced to 43 years to life in prison on Tuesday for the murder of an 18-year-old woman in 2019, according to the Tulare County District Attorney's Office.

Dale Watson was convicted for the murder of Dynasty Alexander on April 2 for second-degree murder with the special allegation of intentional discharge of a firearm causing death, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and felon in possession of ammunition.