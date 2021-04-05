WWII vet to golf in Castle Air Museum’s charity golf tournament

Castle Air Museum is hosting its annual Charity Benefit Golf Tournament at Pheasant Run Golf Course in Chowchilla on Saturday April 24.

Aviation history buffs are especially escited for this year’s tournament becuase WWII Comabt Veteran Ralph Coleman Graham will be in attendance and golf right along side eberyone else making a contribution to keep the museum operating.

At 18 years old, Garham was a Radio Operator on a B-17 Flying Fortress over the Battle of the Bulge flying in a formation led by General Frederick Walker Castle. General Castle was killed in action on Christmas Eve 1944 leading one of these raids and awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor posthumously for his heroic actions. Castle Air Force Base was named in his honor, as well as Castle Air Museum.



Mr. Graham is one of the last of “The Greatest Generation” and embodies the sacrifices made by all men and women of our nation’s armed forces. He has also authored a book titled “12 Minutes: The Untold Story of the Ghost Plane at The Battle of the Bulge”.

For more information please visit https://www.castleairmuseum.org/