Would you hold a Madagascar Hissing Cockroach? Conquer your fears with Be Brave with Vela

Vela Cluff is a brave young girl. It’s why she’s now hosting her own youtube series called Be Brave with Vela.

In each episode, Vela invites brave people, like firefighters, doctors, and kids with disabilities, to chat about bravery and overcoming challenges. Vela challenges her guests to overcome their own fears with her crazy critter friends, like Madagascar Hissing Cockroaches.

Catch the latest episodes of Be brave with Vela on Youtube.