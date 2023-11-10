M&J Games – What’s Next? Special Needs Set: Sharing our similarities, while celebrating our differences with What’s Next? Special Needs Set – This brand’s games are unique because they make YOU the game piece with their life-sized board games. The Special Needs Set was specifically developed to provide all-inclusive options for special-needs families, ensure that every player feels completely comfortable with all actions of the game, and enhance player’s social skills, while engaging in physical activity. Each round will feel different based on your opponents, so you’re never playing the same game twice. Want to learn how to play? Click here for more! Also available on Amazon .