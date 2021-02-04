World Ag Expo is going virtual this year, but you could still win a new truck

The World Ag Expo takes place in Tulare every year. It’s the largest outdoor agricultural exposition with more than 1,400 exhibitors and 100,000 attendees.

This year the World Ag Expo is going virtual, taking place on line February 9th through the 11th.

You can start planning your show, explore exhibits and discover new equipment at worldagexpo.org.

Even though attendees won’t be there in person there are still plenty of cool opportunities including panels and a chance to win a brand new Toyota Tundra.

Toyota has donated a Tundra truck to raffel off. Money from the raffel tickets will go to the Valley Children’s Guild.

Tickets are just $5, or 5 for $20, and can be purchased 5 different ways:

Purchase a ticket at the Holiday Boutique,1772 W. Bullard, Fresno, CA Purchase a ticket from a Valley Children’s Guild Member Purchase a ticket at one of the participating Central Valley Toyota Dealerships Call the Guild office of Valley Children’s at 559-353-7145