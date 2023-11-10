No summer heat, no winter rain; just 18 holes of perfect golf indoors at Studio Golfer, Fresno’s newest indoor golf range.

Studio Golfer opened two months ago with five virtual golf bays complete with control screens and TrackMan golf-tracking systems.

Golfers can play virtual courses from around the world, practice their swing and technique, compete in tournaments or play interactive games.

Everything is controlled with the Studio Golfer membership app – even the studio door opens with the app.

Studio Golfer is located at 1476 W. Herndon Ave, Ste. 102, in Fresno.

For more information about memberships and booking tee times, visit studiogolfer.com or call (559) 284-9014.