Local woodcarvers from several woodcarvers from other states will gather for the 14th annual Oakhurst Woodcarvers Rendezvous starting Sunday.

The Oakhurst Woodcarvers Rendezvous is a chance for these talented artists to show off their skills and share their art with fellow woodcarvers.

The week-long event starts and Sunday and runs through April 22 from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm every day at the Oakhurst Community Center. There is s small fee to enroll in the seminars or classes.

The event will end with a Woodcarving Craft Fair on Saturday, April 22 from 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Admission is free.