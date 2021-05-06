Women don’t have to live with those embarrassing issues that come with pelvic floor dysfunction

All too often women think they have to live with those embarrassing issues that arise as they age, like vaginal dryness or leaky urine when they laugh, cough, or sneeze. The good news is they don’t.

Those challenging issues are exactly why the medical team at Esteem Med Spa created the Women’s Wellness Program.

The program has three main treatments aimed at feminine rejuvenation including increased lubrication and a decrease in leaky urine.

Right now Esteeme Med Spa is offering 50% off all Women’s Wellness packages through May 31st, and a complimentary $50 gift card with every gift card purchase of $250.