Wings of Rescue saves 93 dogs and cats from Merced

Every day lovable dogs and cats are put down in America because of overcrowding in local shelters. This problem has been especially prevalent in the Central Valley for decades – too many animals and not enough space. This is where Wings of Rescue steps in.

Since its founding in 2012 Wings of Rescue has physically flown pets from overcrowded shelters to places where people are lining up to adopt these animals. One of the latest missions flew 93 dogs and cats from Merced to Washington.

Wings of Rescue is funded entirely with volunteers and donations. If you’d like to get involved visit wingsofrescue.org