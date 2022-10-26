YourCentralValley.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Emily Erwin
Posted: Oct 26, 2022 / 04:07 PM PDT
Updated: Oct 26, 2022 / 04:07 PM PDT
Toca Madera is just a short drive off Hwy 41 and they’re putting out some of the most approachable wines fit to please everybody.
Wine Maker and Grape Grower Shayne Vetter gave us a tour of the grounds and shared some 2017 vintages.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.
Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com