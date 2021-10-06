Wine Wednesday: Taking part in Sober October? Try these wines

Sober October is a trend where – you guessed it – people give up alcohol for the month of October.

Experts say giving up alcohol for short periods of time can help people re-evaluate their relationship with alcohol and understand how it affects them.

And if semi-committed to Sober October enjoy Lali Wines at your next event or while “Netflixing” on the couch.

Lali wines are low-calorie, alcohol-removed wines.

Enjoy all the fun and excitement of your social calendar and be included with Lali alcohol removed wine!

This smooth and sip-worthy drink isn’t here to completely take the place of your favorite wine but is a low-calorie and delectable alternative when you want to enjoy those party vibes.

