YourCentralValley.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Emily Erwin
Posted: Nov 8, 2023 / 03:40 PM PST
Updated: Nov 8, 2023 / 03:40 PM PST
The 10th annual International Sherry Week took place Nov. 6 through 12.
The event has brought some worldwide attention to the fortified wine.
Wine expert Lori Budd joined the show with some sherry tastings and a lesson on how to drink sherry.
Everybody has a different style and coffee preference, so find a gift that can fit most needs, such as a coffee sampler kit or a high-end coffee machine.
If you’re looking for the best Black Friday hot tub deals of 2023, you’ve come to the right place.
One of Lenox’s holiday dinnerware sets is currently at its lowest price ever on Amazon, so now is a great time to buy.