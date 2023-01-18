Kevin Buckler drives fast and has the trophies to prove it.

His racing company The Racer’s Group won 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2002 and has won 24 Hours of Daytona five times.

The Racer’s Group’s success has spun off into numerous ventures outside of racing including their boutique wine brand Adobe Road Winery, which launched in 2002.

Based out of Petaluma, Adobe Road Winery has made a name for itself on a national scale with award-winning wines.

The most recent wine added to the Adobe Road Winery portfolio is a 2021 white blend called “66.” It joins four other wines in “The Racing Series.”

Racing and wine enthusiasts can enjoy fast cars and fine wines at the All Trg Reunion at Daytona on Jan 26 – 29.