Wine & Champagne Tastings Kick off the Holidays at Château du Sureau’s The Elderberry House in Oakhurst

This Fall and Winter, Château du Sureau’s award-winning The Elderberry House has created two tastings to experience the best of world-class wines and champagne.
It’s Perfect for date-night, pre-holiday get-together, or an opportunity to reconnect with a friend, these events pair perfectly with a night at the Château, or one of their other holiday dining events.
The afternoon festivities take place at The Elderberry House’s outdoor courtyard.
Fall Wine Tasting, November 20, 2021, 1pm-3pm
Join Sommeliers Erica Ruiz and Jonathan Rosenson for a tasting of eight different hand-selected wines, perfect to gift or order for a holiday get-together. The wine is expertly paired with hors d’oeuvres crafted by Executive Chef Robert Snyder III and his culinary team.
Cost: $75.00 per guest, plus service charge and tax
- Bodega de Edgar, Albariño, Paso Robles, 2020
- Coquelicot Estate, Riesling, Santa Ynez Valley, 2019
- The Hilt, Chardonnay, Santa Rita Hills, 2018
- Rose & Son, Skin Contact Chenin Blanc Blend, Santa Ynez Valley, 2020
- Paul Lato ‘Matinee’ Pinot Noir, Santa Barbara County, 2018
- Tyler, Pinot Noir, Santa Rita Hills, 2019
- Alban, ‘Patrina’, Syrah, Edna Valley, 2018
- Desparada, Bordeaux Blend, ‘Sackcloth & Ashes’, Paso Robles, 2019
Annual Champagne Tasting, December 11, 2021, 1pm – 3pm
Champagne is one of the most remarkable wines in the world. The team at Château du Sureau and The Elderberry House enjoys it so much that every year they host a special tasting dedicated to bubbles, highlighting various flavor profiles and regions. Sommeliers Erica Ruiz and Jonathan Rosenson sorted through hundreds of champagnes to pick the perfect eight champagnes to sample. The tasting is accompanied by a host of light hors d’oeuvres that pair perfectly for the afternoon.
Cost: $150.00 per guest, plus service charge and tax
- A. Margaine “Spécial Club” Brut Tête de cuvée, 2013
- Chartogne-Taillet “Les Couarres” Extra-Brut, 2015
- Vilmart & Cie “Grande Réserve” Brut, NV
- Pierre Gimonnet & Fils 1er Cru Blanc de Blancs Brut, NV
- L. Aubry Fils, 1er Cru, Brut, Montagne de Reims, NV
- Chartogne-Taillet “Cuvée Ste.-Anne”, Brut, NV
- H. Billiot Rosé Brut, NV
- Coquelicot Estate, Rosé, Santa Ynez Valley, 2019
Reservations required for either tasting: Online via OpenTable or by calling (559) 683-6860.
The Elderberry House traditional five-course Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day dining are also available. Please let me know if I can provide menus and pricing.