Wine & Champagne Tastings Kick off the Holidays at Château du Sureau’s The Elderberry House in Oakhurst

This Fall and Winter, Château du Sureau’s award-winning The Elderberry House has created two tastings to experience the best of world-class wines and champagne.

It’s Perfect for date-night, pre-holiday get-together, or an opportunity to reconnect with a friend, these events pair perfectly with a night at the Château, or one of their other holiday dining events.

The afternoon festivities take place at The Elderberry House’s outdoor courtyard.

Fall Wine Tasting, November 20, 2021, 1pm-3pm

Join Sommeliers Erica Ruiz and Jonathan Rosenson for a tasting of eight different hand-selected wines, perfect to gift or order for a holiday get-together. The wine is expertly paired with hors d’oeuvres crafted by Executive Chef Robert Snyder III and his culinary team.

Cost: $75.00 per guest, plus service charge and tax

Bodega de Edgar, Albariño, Paso Robles, 2020

Coquelicot Estate, Riesling, Santa Ynez Valley, 2019

The Hilt, Chardonnay, Santa Rita Hills, 2018

Rose & Son, Skin Contact Chenin Blanc Blend, Santa Ynez Valley, 2020

Paul Lato ‘Matinee’ Pinot Noir, Santa Barbara County, 2018

Tyler, Pinot Noir, Santa Rita Hills, 2019

Alban, ‘Patrina’, Syrah, Edna Valley, 2018

Desparada, Bordeaux Blend, ‘Sackcloth & Ashes’, Paso Robles, 2019

Annual Champagne Tasting, December 11, 2021, 1pm – 3pm

Champagne is one of the most remarkable wines in the world. The team at Château du Sureau and The Elderberry House enjoys it so much that every year they host a special tasting dedicated to bubbles, highlighting various flavor profiles and regions. Sommeliers Erica Ruiz and Jonathan Rosenson sorted through hundreds of champagnes to pick the perfect eight champagnes to sample. The tasting is accompanied by a host of light hors d’oeuvres that pair perfectly for the afternoon.

Cost: $150.00 per guest, plus service charge and tax

A. Margaine “Spécial Club” Brut Tête de cuvée, 2013

Chartogne-Taillet “Les Couarres” Extra-Brut, 2015

Vilmart & Cie “Grande Réserve” Brut, NV

Pierre Gimonnet & Fils 1er Cru Blanc de Blancs Brut, NV

L. Aubry Fils, 1er Cru, Brut, Montagne de Reims, NV

Chartogne-Taillet “Cuvée Ste.-Anne”, Brut, NV

H. Billiot Rosé Brut, NV

Coquelicot Estate, Rosé, Santa Ynez Valley, 2019

Reservations required for either tasting: Online via OpenTable or by calling (559) 683-6860.

The Elderberry House traditional five-course Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day dining are also available. Please let me know if I can provide menus and pricing.