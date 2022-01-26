Wine can be healthy, but what’s the limit?

Dr. Laura Catena, also known as The Wine Doctor, is a fourth-generation vintner and author of the new book, Malbec Mon Amour.

She discusses how to find your healthy balance with wine in 2022.

These are some of her suggestions:

  • Pair wine with food. It helps your body absorb the alchol more slowly.
  • Use a wine glass with a measuring line to measure the amount of wine you pour, and drink just that one glass.
  • Splurge for the nicer bottle and savor it.
  • Take some days off of wine during the week.

