Win a whole solar system from Sunpower by Quality Home Services

Sunpower by Quality Home Services is one of the valley’s most trusted solar panel dealers and they’re giving away a free solar system to one lucky Central Valley resident.
Between now and Nov. 15 valley residents can enter to win a solar system for their home valued at $7,000. The winner will be randomly chosen at the end of November.
Enter at https://www.sunpowerbyqhs.com/solar-system-giveaway/
The giveaway is open to legal resident homeowners in the following counties: Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, Monterey, and Tulare. Participants must be 21 years or older (no purchase necessary).
