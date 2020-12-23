Win a limo trip down Christmas Tree Lane courtesy of Fresno Teachers Association

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno Teachers Association announced Monday a contest open to all Fresno Unified School District families.

The winner of the contest will receive a limo ride for members of their immediate family down Christmas Tree Lane.

The limo, provided by Limo for You, will pick up the winner on Dec. 23, for the trip to visit the popular Fresno holiday attraction. The contest is free and the deadline to enter is Wed., Dec. 23 at 11:00 A.M. To enter the contest, visit the Fresno Teachers Association website.

Additionally, the Fresno Teachers Association is making a $1,000 donation to the Poverello House.