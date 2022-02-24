Willow Dental Group will host its 9th Dentistry with Hope on Saturday, Feb. 26.

Doctors, oral surgeons, dental hygienists, and assistants will provide free dental care to the first 100 adult patients or as many as they can until 2:00 pm.

Patients can choose from FREE extraction, filling or cleaning. I

Registration begins 7:30 am and patients will be seen until 2:00 pm.

Patients are encouraged to dress appropriately for the weather and bring chairs, water, snacks, etc. as they may be outside waiting to be seen. No patients will be registered after 12 PM and no services will be started after 1 PM.