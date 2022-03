David Choi is entertaining wine enthusiasts and inviting everyone to try and love wine.

On his social media pages, @winewithdavid, he dabbles in the crazy pairing sweet rieslings with spicy chips and light reds with California’s classic In-n-Out burgers.

He joined the show to share some wild wine pairings.

In addition to being a popular wine influencer, Choi is also the mind and name behind Angel Falls Wines and Magna Carta Cellars.