Widow’s Walk Tatoo, inside the Sun Stereo Warehouse downtown, is blending the artistic styles of Laura and Jason Graham, the husband and wife team that open the shop in 2022.

After spending years learning the art of tattoos and defining each of their styles, Laura said they’re happy to have a shop of their own in a place like Downtown Fresno.

Widow’s Walk Tattoo

736 Fulton St Suite 107, Fresno, CA 93721

(559) 412-7011

widowswalktattoo.com