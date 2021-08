FRESNO, California (KGPE) — There's not a trace of the giant abacus that had been located near the intersection of Ashlan and Blackstone avenues since the late 1950s and many are wondering where it went and why.

"For this location, it was just a gorgeous piece of art and it was a beautiful piece of architecture, loved by so many people," said Fresno resident and businessperson Suzanne Kayian. "I know people on my Facebook groups, people would have given money for it,"