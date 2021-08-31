Why this year’s Overdose Awareness Day is so important

CVT

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Last year during the pandemic America lost more than 90-thousand people to overdoses according to data released by the CDC. That’s mom’s, dad’s, sisters brothers, teachers, friends, and it’s all preventable.  

Flindt Anderson, the founder of Parents and Addicts in Need pr PAIN joins CVT to talk about why Overdose Awareness Day is particularly important this year.  

PAIN is always available for anyone who needs recovery and addiction resources.   

Visit them online at gotpainusa.org, call 559.579.1551 or email pain@gotpainusa.org.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com