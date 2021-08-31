Why this year’s Overdose Awareness Day is so important

Last year during the pandemic America lost more than 90-thousand people to overdoses according to data released by the CDC. That’s mom’s, dad’s, sisters brothers, teachers, friends, and it’s all preventable.

Flindt Anderson, the founder of Parents and Addicts in Need pr PAIN joins CVT to talk about why Overdose Awareness Day is particularly important this year.

PAIN is always available for anyone who needs recovery and addiction resources.

Visit them online at gotpainusa.org, call 559.579.1551 or email pain@gotpainusa.org.