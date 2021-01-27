Whitie’s Pets has the answers to all your pet questions

CVT

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Whitie’s Pets has been serving the Central Valley for decades. They’re family owned and operated and have something for every pet owner.


Their staff is knowledgeable and they carry products you just won’t find at other pet, grocery, or big box stores.


Whitie’s Pets offers convenient curb-side pick-up and they’re open seven days a week.
Visit Whitie’s Pets at 5212 N. Blackstone, visit them online, or call 559-438-4343.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com