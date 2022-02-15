Whiten your smile in just 5 minutes

CVT

by:

Posted: / Updated:

If your teeth are yellowing due to coffee, tea, red wine, or smoking this is for you.

Powerswabs can not only make you more attractive and take years off your appearance, it can also have an effect on your career.  If you want whiter teeth in 5 minutes Powerswabs can help.

Powerswabs works in just five minutes and is clinically proven to whiten teeth on average 2 shades in 5-minutes and six shades in seven days.

Get 40% off, free shipping and a free quick stick pen by calling 800-635-4919 or visiting Powerswabs.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

March 13 2022 05:30 pm