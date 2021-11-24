Where to get the best gifts for soccer fans

For many central valley families, soccer runs through their veins and their kids’ Christmas wish lists to Santa only include soccer balls, cleats, and jerseys.

So for the soccer fan on your shopping list this year there’s Pro Soccer in Fresno.

Family-owned since 2009, Pro Soccer has an impressive inventory and everything you need to play in stock and ready to wrap up for Christmas.

For the player who’s got everything, wrap up a custom jersey, or backpack, or pants, or hat.

At Pro Soccer, it’s not just a game it’s life.

Pro Soccer is located at 6929 N Willow Ave St. 109 in Fresno.