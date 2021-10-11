Where to get supplements for optimum health and wellness

Health Right Market, once an online source for health, wellness, and mobility aids, now has a storefront inside the Sierra Vista Mall.

Owner Kina McFadden is passionate about making health supplements and aids accessible to everyone.

Learn more about health and wellness at the Health Right Market Health and Wellness Fair, taking over the Sierra Vista Mall on Oct. 23-24.

Listen to expert presenters, take Zumba or yoga classes, watch expert panels and visit information booths.

The Health & Wellness Fair is a free event, available to the public which allows them to learn more about the health, wellness, and fitness resources available to them in the Clovis and Fresno communities.

