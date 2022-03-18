More Americans are quitting their jobs than ever before.

The number of people voluntarily leaving their employers recently hit an all-time high with over 47 million resignations in 2021. But what are people leaving to do? Google took a look at Search trends to understand today’s in-demand careers, training programs, and more.

Whether they’re looking for higher salaries or more flexibility, many people start their job search online. With tools that allow you to explore listings by industry, category, and location, Google can help job seekers determine which role is right for them.