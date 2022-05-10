Do you want eternal youth and a healthier, longer life?

From celebrities having stem cell injections to look younger to claims of healing and anti-aging, what is really true and what should you know before considering any stem cell therapy?

Dr. Ernst von Schwarz joined the show with his expert opinion on stem cells and where medicine is at in its research of stem cells.

Dr. Ernst von Schwarz is a world-renowned, triple board-certified clinical and academic cardiologist and clinical professor of medicine at UCLA and UC riverside. He is also considered a worldwide pioneer in the field of stem cell research.