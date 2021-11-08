What to do to get your dog used to nail trimmings

With more than 17 years of experience in the grooming world, Sabrina Lopes offers every grooming service to every kind of dog, even the anxious and aging, at Sabrina’s Paw Spa in Visalia.

Sabrina’s Paw Spa offers calming kennels for dogs to hang out in before they get pampered and groomed.

Sabrina is full of all kinds of tips and tricks to make the experience more enjoyable for your pooch. She suggests getting your pup used to having their feet played with so they’re not nervous during regular nail trimmings.

It’s a family affair at Sabrina’s Paw Spa. Lopes runs the business with her husband and her mother-in-law, and her brothers-in-law built the calming kennels.

Visit Sabrina’s Paw Spa at 636 W Oak Ave in Visalia or give them a call at (559) 372-7722.