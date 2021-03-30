What happened to Flight 828? Watch Manifest Thursday to find out

CVT

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The cast of NBC’s Manifest is still trying to unlock the mystery behind what happened on Flight 828 as the show enters its third season Thursday night.  

Stars of the show Josh Dallas and Athena Karkanis joined Central Valley Today to tell fans of the show they’re not going to want to miss this season.  

“Hang on tight,” Dallas said.  

Season three of Manifest premieres Thursday at 8:00 on KSEE24.   

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com