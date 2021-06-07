What goes down your gutters could end up in your water

The Fresno Flood Control District serves nearly 700,000 people protecting them and their property from flooding, but they also serve an important role in maintaining Fresno County’s aquifers.

There are more than 100 storm basins, which collect rainwater to redistribute it to residents. Those basins also collect all of the other material that runs through the district’s system of street gutters and pipes.

The Fresno Flood Control District is urging every Fresno resident to help maintain and preserve the local basins. To learn more visit keepitclear.org.