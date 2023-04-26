Today is National Pretzel Day! – A day to celebrate the salty and crunchy or the sweet and soft knotted and baked dough.

The origins of national pretzel day are hotly debated, but it is known that Dutch immigrants introduced pretzels to America by way of Pennsylvania in the 19th century.

Today one of the most popular pretzel companies, Wetzel’s Pretzels is claiming national ‘Wetzel Day’ and celebrating with a free pretzel giveaway.

The iconic pretzel brand will offer one free, freshly-baked original pretzel to each guest who visits a location nationwide from 3:00 pm until close.

Last year, the brand sold enough pretzels to wrap around the globe three times, and the ninth annual National Wetzel Day is the perfect way to thank its fans by providing a complimentary, hand-made, hand-rolled, twisty treat. This year’s event is themed “wetz go,” inviting guests on the go to celebrate with Wetzel’s at one of the brand’s many flexible store formats.