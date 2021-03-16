Well Done Moving Inc. is doing a job well done for the community

With Matthew 25:23 on their moving trucks, Well Done Moving Inc. is driven by their passion to give back.

In addition to moving families into Habitat for Humanity homes free of charge, Well Done Moving created the “Pay What You Can Afford” program right after the pandemic hit.

Director of Sales Lindsey Beasley said they understand moving can be stressful and it’s their calling to help their community however they can.

To get in touch with Well Done Moving call or text 559-899-9791 or visit www.welldonemoving.com.