The Downtown Fresno Christmas Parade is back for it’s 92nd year!

This year, the Christmas parade will be on December 11th, 2021 at 1:00 pm and will march down the heart of Downtown Fresno, Fulton Street. It will also be broadcast live on KSEE24.

After the parade concludes there will be a ceremonial tree lighting at Mariposa Plaza with food and craft vendors.