Court Appointed Special Advocates of Tulare County speaks up for innocent children who are victims of abuse and neglect—advocating for their safety and well-being by training community volunteers to represent their best interests and be their voice in court.

The impact CASA makes wouldn’t be possible without its dedicated network of volunteers.

Melinda Morales Righi, Director of Outreach and Communication, CASA of Tulare County joined the show to introduce their newest volunteer instructor JulieAnn Jones.

Jones is an associate professor at the College of the Sequoias and is helping CASA take their training “on the road” to train more volunteers to service South Valley foster youth.

The next CASA of Tulare County “roadshow” will be in Oct. in Dinuba.