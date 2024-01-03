The American Red Cross Central Valley Region does incredible and important work around the world and right here at home. They are always in need of volunteers and right now is a great time to volunteer as they head into the new year.

Lori Wilson, executive director of the American Red Cross of Central California, joined the show with information on how you can volunteer for the American Red Cross of the Central Valley and give them the support they need.

American Red Cross of Central California

redcross.org

1-559-455-1000