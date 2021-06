FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) - A man has been arrested for a shooting that left a man dead earlier this year, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say 27-year-old Jeffery Emmett, an ex-felon, was arrested on June 3, after officers found him with a firearm. Following his arrest, police say Emmett was being interviewed by detectives when he admitted to fatally shooting 28-year-old Nikilas Cornwell.