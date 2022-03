The Visalia Rawhide is gearing up for Opening Night at Valley Strong Stadium on Friday, April 8.

There will be fireworks and a pint glass giveaway on Opening Night followed by a replica stadium giveaway the next night.

Fans can enjoy giveaways all season long and explore everything Valley Strong Stadium has to offer, like its one-of-a-kind dog park!

Get your tickets now at RawhideBaseball.com

Valley Strong Stadium proudly serves brews and more from local distributor Bueno Beverage Company.