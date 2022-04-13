Valley Strong Ballpark is the home of the Visalia Rawhide, single-a affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, but it’s also a home for anyone who loves baseball and the Central Valley.

Tucked in just a few blocks away from Main Street in Visalia, Valley Stong Ballpark welcomes all fans with charming amenities and a welcoming attitude.

All season long the Visalia Rawhide is recognizing all kinds of people from all walks of life.

April 19 is Free To Be Me Night. A night celebrating those in our community with disabilities.