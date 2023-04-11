After nearly eight years as Fresno State’s live mascot, Victor E. Bulldog III is prepared to pass the collar to his successor.

Last fall, Fresno State welcomed Victor E. Bulldog IV to the campus and the community. Since then, he has worked with Victor E. Bulldog III as mascot-in-training.

Both “good boys” visited the show ahead of the “Passing of the Collar Ceremony” on Sunday, April 16th, at 12:45 pm at Pete Beiden Field at Fresno State.

Student admission is free with a Fresno State student ID, fans and friends can purchase tickets at bit.ly/passingofthecollar.