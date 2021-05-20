Vegans can get their junk food fix with The Slutty Vegan’s new partnership with Incogmeato

Two years ago, Pinky Cole burst onto the Atlanta food scene with her cheeky vegan burger joint, The Slutty Vegan, with its even cheekier menu names, and a desire for meatless comfort food. It has since grown into a national movement, with its passionate founder at the forefront, with lines that regularly stretch out the door, around the corner, and down the street.

Now, in partnership with Morning Star’s Icogmeato, Pinky Cole is bringing revolutionary new plant-based Chik’n Tenders to Atlanta, the chicken capital of the country where her legendary restaurant is located, and challenging everyone to give them a try and see for yourself how much they taste just like the real thing.

Watch CVT Host Emily Erwin try them out!