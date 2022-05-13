What started out as a small lighting company built in the founder’s garage grew into a thriving and growing business for electric needs and solar.

Hogi Selling III and Walt Worthington started Unique Lighting, a small lighting company, out of Selling’s garage in 1979. The two were union electricians at the time and wanted something of their own. Their small business has since grown into Valley Unique Electric and Solar – a multigenerational business and trusted solar provider for businesses throughout the valley.

Valley Unique Electric and Solar has worked on Madera Community Hospital, Mystique Medical spa, Derrell’s Mini Storage and hundreds of homes throughout the Central Valley.

Right now if you purchase a 10,000 kilowatt residential solar system or larger, VUE will pay your PG&E bill until your solar system is interconnected (for up to six months).

