Central Valley Teen Challenge is hosting its 2nd annual car show Saturday, June 18th.

This event will be held at the Central Valley Teen Challenge Reedley campus, 42675 Road 44, from 9:00 am until 1:00 pm.

Car registration is $30 motorcycle registration is $20.

There will have vendors, live music, and prizes for 20 different categories. There will be no smoking or alcohol allowed at this event. To register your vehicle or more information, contact Jordan Ali at 559-540-7092.