Valley Life Charter School is a small K-8 charter school in Visalia with the mission “to provide a rigorous educational program emphasizing academics, leadership, and visual and performing arts.”

Donnavan Powers a former student class of 2017 and now a staff member of Valley Life Charter spoke about the impact the shool had on his education and career.

Valley Life Charter Schools has two campuses in Visalia. The Walnut campus for 3rd – 8th grades and the Akers Campus for TK – 3rd grades.

Visit VLCS.org for more information about each campus and how to enroll.