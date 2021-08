The Valley Center for the Blind has been quietly serving the Central Valley for nearly 50 years.

The non-profit provides support, training, and education for people with vision loss.

VCB’s services are invaluable for anyone navigating their careers and the world without sight, but they’re fairly unknown even among the vision impaired.

Executive Director Shellena Herber and Reynaldo Villarreal, director of career development, join the shoe to get the word out about their incredible organization.