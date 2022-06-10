Fun in the Park is this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will take place at Valley Animal Center’s dog park, the Dr. James W. Thornton Dog Park.

Located at 3934 N. Hayston Ave. in Fresno.

There will be a variety of activities, including: Bounce houses, food, aguas frescas, palm tree sprinklers, hula hoops, adoptable dogs playing in the dog pool and more!

Those interested can go to ValleyAnimal.org to learn more.

You can text “Fundinthesun” to 559-354-3636.

Or you can scan that q-r code right there on your screen to donate.