Letty is a 5-year-old Shepherd/Catahoula leopard mix pup who has been at the Valley Animal Center since April.

She came from another shelter with her seven puppies. Letty is very sweet. She may be shy, but enjoys meeting new people and gets along very well with women and men but can be very timid around smaller children.

She loves attention and receiving treats. She loves going on walks but staying home and being lazy will also make her happy.

Letty’s adoption fee is $180 and comes with her being spayed, microchipped, flea-treated, dewormed, and up-to-date on vaccinations.

Adopters get one free wellness exam and a goodie bag to take home. If anyone is interested, they can come meet Letty at our dog adoption center any day from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or fill out our pre-adoption application found here: https://valleyanimal.org/dog-adoption-application/