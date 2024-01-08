Sora is a high-energy dog who loves to play and gets super excited anytime she gets to go on walks.

She is great on walks and hikes, making her a good traveling companion. She is lovable with humans and has tested well with children over 5.

Although Sora does well with other dogs at the shelter, she is dog-selective, so the Valley Animal Center staff recommends she go to a home where she is the only pet.

With her high energy, her future home will need to spend dedicated time with her for training.

The Valley animal Staff feel that Sora can be a great addition to anyone’s family with patience and guidance.

If you want to meet Sora, the Valley Animal Center adoption centers are open 7 days a week from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

From now until January 30th, all adoption fees will be donation-based. You may make any monetary donation as your adoption fee. It is the perfect time to welcome a new furry member to your family!