Valley Animal Center: Mikey the cat needs a peaceful forever home



Valley Animal Center Cat Care Associate Lindsey Wilkans joins the show with Mikey the cat (animal ID: 24251).

Mikey has been in their care since April. She was surrendered to Valley Animal Center when her original owner moved and could no longer keep her.

Mikey’s a senior cat, being 12 years old! She enjoys peace and quiet but loves attention if she’s in the right mood. Mikey will thrive best in a peaceful and quiet home.



If anyone is interested in adopting her, they may submit an online application at valleyanimal.org/cats or visit Mikey in person. Valley Animal Center’s Cat Adoption Center is opened daily from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.