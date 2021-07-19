Valley Animal Center: Mikey the cat needs a peaceful forever home

Valley Animal Center Cat Care Associate Lindsey Wilkans joins the show with Mikey the cat (animal ID: 24251).
Mikey has been in their care since April. She was surrendered to Valley Animal Center when her original owner moved and could no longer keep her. 

Mikey’s a senior cat, being 12 years old! She enjoys peace and quiet but loves attention if she’s in the right mood. Mikey will thrive best in a peaceful and quiet home. 


If anyone is interested in adopting her, they may submit an online application at valleyanimal.org/cats or visit Mikey in person. Valley Animal Center’s Cat Adoption Center is opened daily from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

